2017 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4

2017 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,687KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4792014
  • Stock #: NTL35A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS538406
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Wow what a beautiful truck! This is as clean as trade in's come, local one owner, non smoker very well maintained! *note this truck will come with the factory chrome wheels* This truck has an extra bonus of an added sport appearance hood! This 2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 means business, chrome bumpers, wheels, mirror caps and grill make this truck look elegant, inside the truck has beautiful black leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls,huge touch screen radio with navigation, sunroof, hand stitched napa leather, tonneau cover, legendary 5.7 hemi and lots more!

