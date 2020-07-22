Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Coloured bumpers Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Leather center console trim Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm HD auxilliary engine cooler Fuel Capacity: 121 L Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Overall Length: 6,043 mm Overall height: 1,979 mm Wheelbase: 3,785 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Curb weight: 2,590 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Halogen projector beam headlights 3 USB ports ParkSense rear reverse sensing system

