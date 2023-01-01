$26,029+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
174,713KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9698581
- Stock #: NTN75C
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG2HS655891
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NTN75C
- Mileage 174,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 174,713 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine.
Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GG2HS655891.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Front split-bench
Additional Features
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Overall height: 1,974 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,314 kg
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
