SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 161,788 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.
Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL1HG748330.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Overall Width: 2,019 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Overall Length: 6,030 mm
Overall height: 2,029 mm
Wheelbase: 3,785 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 3,061 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
