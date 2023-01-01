2017 RAM 5500

$42,029 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 9 , 3 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9620005

9620005 Stock #: NTN269A

NTN269A VIN: 3C7WRNDL4HG559613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Slate

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 329,349 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Floor Covering Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Dual Rear Wheels Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AT Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Center Console: Partial with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Leaf rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Leading link front suspension Seating Front split-bench Additional Features Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Vehicle Emissions: Federal ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Passenger vanity mirrors Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers Total Number of Speakers: 2 Argent steel rims Vinyl seat upholstery Wheel Diameter: 19.5 Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Clock: In-radio display Rear Stabilizer Bar: HD Overall Width: 2,004 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L Tires: Prefix: Metric Measure Truck Tire Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Diameter of tires: 19.5" Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm Gross vehicle weight: 8,165 kg Tires: Load Rating: G Overall Length: 7,475 mm Overall height: 2,035 mm Wheelbase: 5,194 mm Curb weight: 3,455 kg Fuel Capacity: 196 L Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

