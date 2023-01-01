$42,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2017 RAM 5500
2017 RAM 5500
HD Chassis Cab ST/SLT
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$42,029
+ taxes & licensing
329,349KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9620005
- Stock #: NTN269A
- VIN: 3C7WRNDL4HG559613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Slate
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 329,349 KM
Vehicle Description
When you rely on your Ram Chassis Cab, you've got the means to meet the toughest demands with outstanding power, incredible upfitter-friendliness, and uncompromising capability. This hard-working truck comes with a low cost of ownership and an intelligently appointed interior that gives you greater comfort and more abundant storage. Get the job done with this Ram Chassis Cab. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 329,349 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.
Our 5500HD Chassis Cab's trim level is ST/SLT. The ST trim makes this Ram Chassis Cab one of the best values in work trucks. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with heavy-duty front and rear shock absorbers, a heavy-duty vinyl bench front seat, a 3.5-inch electronic vehicle information centre, an antispin rear differential, air conditioning, cruise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C7WRNDL4HG559613.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Floor Covering
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Rear Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AT
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Partial with storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Leading link front suspension
Front split-bench
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Passenger vanity mirrors
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Argent steel rims
Vinyl seat upholstery
Wheel Diameter: 19.5
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Stabilizer Bar: HD
Overall Width: 2,004 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
Tires: Prefix: Metric Measure Truck Tire
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Diameter of tires: 19.5"
Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 8,165 kg
Tires: Load Rating: G
Overall Length: 7,475 mm
Overall height: 2,035 mm
Wheelbase: 5,194 mm
Curb weight: 3,455 kg
Fuel Capacity: 196 L
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1