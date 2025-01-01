Menu
Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

2018 BMW X5

123,811 KM

Details Description

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

12650151

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,811KM
VIN 5UXKR0C59J0X97497

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NJP88A
  • Mileage 123,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2018 BMW X5