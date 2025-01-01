$30,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
Sold As Is
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NJP88A
- Mileage 123,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Muskoka Chrysler
Muskoka Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-645-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-645-8763