$37,950+ tax & licensing
$37,950
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Base - Cruise Control - Power Doors
Location
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
78,077KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9337792
- Stock #: NTN254AA
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC1JZ364106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,077 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter what your needs, this rugged, yet refined GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Bracebridge.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,077 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This dependable Sierra comes with many excellent features to help you get the job done right the first time. Standard equipment includes power door locks, single zone air conditioning, cruise control, HID projector-beam headlamps with signature LED accents plus a rubberized floor to help keep it easy to clean! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: HD
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Painted steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
Overall height: 1,877 mm
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,373 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.7 s
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Overall Length: 5,827 mm
