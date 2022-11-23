2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

$37,950 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9337792

9337792 Stock #: NTN254AA

NTN254AA VIN: 1GTV2LEC1JZ364106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,077 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: HD Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Painted steel rims Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Rear Leg Room: 879 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Overall height: 1,877 mm Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,373 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.7 s GMC Infotainment System Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System Stability controll with anti-roll 2 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Overall Length: 5,827 mm

