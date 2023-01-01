$24,029+ tax & licensing
$24,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$24,029
+ taxes & licensing
108,921KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545461
- Stock #: NJP52A
- VIN: 1HGCV1F54JA803673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Just when you didnt think the Honda Accord could get better, the all-new 2018 model raises the bar again for the segment. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 108,921 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to this Accord EX-L and youll be treated to some luxurious features without breaking the bank. It comes with perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory drivers seat, a heated leather steering wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 10-speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, remote start, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Curb weight: 1,462 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Vinyl center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Right exterior parking camera
LED low beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Bluetooth(R) HandsFreeLink(R) wireless connectivity
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1