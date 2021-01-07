Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 2018 1500 proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Bracebridge.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,747 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FG1JS335422.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler! TEXT - (249) 700-5374 CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557 Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Black grille
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Fuel Type: Diesel
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Overall height: 1,974 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,413 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.