$36,950 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 8 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 8359794

8359794 Stock #: NTM111A

NTM111A VIN: 1C6RR7GT0JS252852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour TRUE BLUE

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NTM111A

Mileage 34,854 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Fuel Type: Diesel Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Overall height: 1,974 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Curb weight: 2,313 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 3 USB ports

