$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/ Eyesight

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/ Eyesight

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5153777
  • Stock #: NTK43A
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC9JH515958
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Slate
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

With adverterous capability in its DNA, the 2018 Subaru Forester is ready to take you far and wide. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.

This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. This SUV has 60,123 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i Limited w/ Eyesight. Luxury meets utility in the top-of-the-line Limited trim. It comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated both in front and in back, a memory driver's seat, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, EyeSight driver assist technology which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm







Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
  • Overall height: 1,735 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,795 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,610 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 952 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L
  • Selective service internet access
  • Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,543 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 2 USB ports
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight
  • Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
  • STARLINK/MirrorLink mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

