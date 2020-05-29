2018 Subaru Forester

- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 8
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Convenience
-
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Clock: In-dash
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Double wishbone rear suspension
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Wheel Width: 7
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Driver knee airbags
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Self-leveling headlights
- Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Machined aluminum rims
- Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Capacity: 60 L
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
- Overall height: 1,735 mm
- Overall Width: 1,795 mm
- Overall Length: 4,610 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
- Rear Head Room: 952 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
- Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L
- Selective service internet access
- Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
- Curb weight: 1,543 kg
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
- Lane Departure Warning: Active
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 2 USB ports
- LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
- Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight
- Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
- STARLINK/MirrorLink mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.