The Chevy Equinox is everything you need for anywhere you go. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 48,612 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT 1LT. This amazing LT trim adds a Driver Information Centre with a 4.2 inch display, power driver seat, SiriusXM, and upgraded exterior styling. This Equinox is also equipped with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, MyLink infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo.
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Curb weight: 1,578 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 4,651 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot
