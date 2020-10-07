2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Width: 1,844 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,661 mm Curb weight: 1,578 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 4,651 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot

