Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G, Bluetooth!
A zippy little urban warrior, the all new 2019 Spark is ready for every commute with comfort and style. This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. A fresh redesign for 2019 keeps this city car modern. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun. This hatchback has 42,192 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is 1LT. This Chevy Spark LT adds aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls to the amazing LS features like 4G WiFi, folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, outside temperature display, rear view camera, and hill start assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler! TEXT - (249) 700-5374 CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557 Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Front Head Room: 991 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Leg Room: 838 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
Overall Length: 3,635 mm
Max cargo capacity: 770 L
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Capacity: 35 L
Integrated satellite communications
Rear Hip Room: 1,219 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
SiriusXM
Overall Width: 1,595 mm
Wheelbase: 2,385 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,265 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,224 mm
Wifi 4G
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Curb weight: 1,028 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.