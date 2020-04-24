420 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
Ruby Red SUV with no reported accidents and one owner title!! 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD with 2.0L ecoboost engine and 8 speed automatic transmission!! Comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, park assist, panoramic moon-roof, heated steering wheel, heated wiper park, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front seats, class II trailer tow package, auto dual zone A/C, blind spot monitoring system, Ford-pass connect, lane keep assist, power lift tailgate, key-less entry pad, heated mirrors, rain sensing wipers, smart charging USB port, B&O audio, SYNC system and much more!! For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive, call us at 705-645-8731 or visit our website www.cavalcadeford.com Like this car? Now you can buy it online at www.cavalcadeford.com. Cavalcade is the first Ford Store in Ontario that let?s you buy a car fully online. Simply click the ?buy now? button on our website and you can choose your payment, appraise your trade, and complete a credit application online. So you can know what to expect and choose when or if you?d like to come to the store. Buy it your way with Cavalcade Easy Buy.
