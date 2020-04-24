Menu
2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Cavalcade Ford

420 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

800-463-8731

$37,722

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,058KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4913955
  • Stock #: CP068
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K90KBB98443
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Ruby Red SUV with no reported accidents and one owner title!! 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD with 2.0L ecoboost engine and 8 speed automatic transmission!! Comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, park assist, panoramic moon-roof, heated steering wheel, heated wiper park, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front seats, class II trailer tow package, auto dual zone A/C, blind spot monitoring system, Ford-pass connect, lane keep assist, power lift tailgate, key-less entry pad, heated mirrors, rain sensing wipers, smart charging USB port, B&O audio, SYNC system and much more!! For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive, call us at 705-645-8731 or visit our website www.cavalcadeford.com Like this car? Now you can buy it online at www.cavalcadeford.com. Cavalcade is the first Ford Store in Ontario that let?s you buy a car fully online. Simply click the ?buy now? button on our website and you can choose your payment, appraise your trade, and complete a credit application online. So you can know what to expect and choose when or if you?d like to come to the store. Buy it your way with Cavalcade Easy Buy.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

