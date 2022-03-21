$60,029+ tax & licensing
$60,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$60,029
+ taxes & licensing
78,289KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8694365
- Stock #: NTN44A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG2KFA46297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NTN44A
- Mileage 78,289 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 78,289 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2KFA46297.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 45
Tow Package
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
HD front stabilizer bar
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Keyfob remote trunk release
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Leather/aluminum center console trim
Wheel Diameter: 22
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Gross vehicle weight: 3,062 kg
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
LED spot light
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O PLAY
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
4G LTE
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Curb weight: 2,456 kg
Ford Co-Pilot360
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : Active Park Assist automated
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Cargo Box Lighting
Exterior Parking Camera Front 360 Camera
Exterior Parking Camera Left 360 Camera
Exterior Parking Camera Right 360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1