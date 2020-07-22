This 2019 Ford Fiesta is a top choice for driving enjoyment, with agile handling and amazing on road control. This 2019 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
With such small dimensions, this 2019 Ford Fiesta offers everything you might need from a small city compact. Practicality is everything, and with the versatile, modern interior, it is easy to adjust your Fiesta to your specific needs. It offers nimble highly agile handling, and unlike any other cub-compact, the on road control like that of a sports car.This hatchback has 23,608 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Hatch. This Ford Fiesta SE hatchback is the ultimate city slicker with a versatile interior and excellent on road dynamics. It comes standard with power heated side mirrors, perimeter and approach lights, fully automatic halogen headlamps, a chrome grille, a 6 speaker stereo with a 4.2 inch center stack display, Bluetooth connectivity, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, remote keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, adjustable heated front seats, 60-40 split rear seats, power front and rear windows, power door locks with auto-lock, multiple safety airbags, a rear view camera and much more.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 736 L
Curb weight: 1,151 kg
Overall Length: 4,067 mm
Overall height: 1,473 mm
Wheelbase: 2,489 mm
Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,339 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,285 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
Overall Width: 1,697 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
