2019 Ford Fiesta

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Sync Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Piano black dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 185 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 945 mm Front Head Room: 993 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 736 L Curb weight: 1,151 kg Overall Length: 4,067 mm Overall height: 1,473 mm Wheelbase: 2,489 mm Rear Leg Room: 792 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,339 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm Front Hip Room: 1,285 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks 911 Assist AppLink Overall Width: 1,697 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

