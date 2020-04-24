Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

GT

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Cavalcade Ford

420 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

800-463-8731

$38,873

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,573KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4913946
  • Stock #: CP065
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8K5177301
Exterior Colour
RACE RED
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Race red Coupe with no reported accidents and one owner title!! 2019 Ford Mustang GT with 5.0L V8 engine and automatic transmission!! Comes equipped with Ford safe & smart package, adaptive cruise control, navigation, auto dual zone A/C, backup camera, SYNC system and much more!! For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive, call us at 705-645-8731 or visit our website www.cavalcadeford.com Like this car? Now you can buy it online at www.cavalcadeford.com. Cavalcade is the first Ford Store in Ontario that let?s you buy a car fully online. Simply click the ?buy now? button on our website and you can choose your payment, appraise your trade, and complete a credit application online. So you can know what to expect and choose when or if you?d like to come to the store. Buy it your way with Cavalcade Easy Buy.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • 10-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cavalcade Ford

Cavalcade Ford

420 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

