Velocity Blue sports car with no reported accidents and one owner title!! 2019 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Premium with 5.0L V8 engine and 10 speed automatic transmission!! Comes equipped with Ford safe & smart package with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, navigation, Ford-pass connect 4G wifi, auto dual zone A/C, heated and cooled front leather seats, B&O audio, SYNC system, heated mirrors, SYNC system and much more!! For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive, call us at 705-645-8731 or visit our website www.cavalcadeford.com Like this car? Now you can buy it online at www.cavalcadeford.com. Cavalcade is the first Ford Store in Ontario that let?s you buy a car fully online. Simply click the ?buy now? button on our website and you can choose your payment, appraise your trade, and complete a credit application online. So you can know what to expect and choose when or if you?d like to come to the store. Buy it your way with Cavalcade Easy Buy.
