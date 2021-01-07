This 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback has been one of the best selling vehicles, holding a 10 generation history of excellent value and a premium driving experience. This 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
Small updates have managed to recreate this 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback into an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention. With a comfortable and roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this Honda Civic hatchback is definitely a must-drive must-own vehicle that will not disappoint.This low mileage hatchback has just 27,982 kms. It's unknown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport 6MT. Stepping up to this Sport Civic gets you some great features for luxury and performance with a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and a blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 949 mm
Rear Leg Room: 916 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,770 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,321 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Overall height: 1,429 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry