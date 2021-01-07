Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm Rear Head Room: 949 mm Rear Leg Room: 916 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,770 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,519 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,321 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm HondaLink Front Head Room: 954 mm Overall height: 1,429 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

