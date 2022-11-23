$49,049+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Uconnect
Location
95,945KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9337789
- Stock #: NJP33A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN6KW671511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,945 KM
Vehicle Description
This Wrangler Unlimited is as comfortable on the road as it is competent off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today in Bracebridge.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This SUV has 95,945 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN6KW671511.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
4x4
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Trail Rated
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
AC power outlet: 1
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Capacity: 81 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L
Overall Width: 1,875 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Overall height: 1,869 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,021 mm
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,965 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
7 USB ports
Dana Axles
Wheelbase: 3,007 mm
