This all-new fifth-generation Ram 1500 makes its debut for the 2019 model year with better styling and more toughness than ever before. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,387 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Built to do some work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman can do some serious moving. With remote keyless entry, Uconnect3, a 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 3.5 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, chrome badging, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors, there is no reason that work needs to be done without comfort or style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFCT6KN594484.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
UConnect
Overall height: 1,974 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Wheelbase: 3,569 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Work Truck
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.6 s
Curb weight: 2,309 kg
