$63,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2019 RAM 2500
2019 RAM 2500
Tradesman - Tow Hitch
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$63,029
+ taxes & licensing
133,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9620002
- Stock #: NTN309A
- VIN: 3C6UR5CL5KG579325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NTN309A
- Mileage 133,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 2500HD gets the job done with ease. This 2019 Ram 2500 is for sale today in Bracebridge.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 133,521 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5CL5KG579325.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Partial with storage
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Silver styled steel rims
Audio system memory card slot
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 2,019 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 3,785 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 4,536 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,593 mm
Overall height: 2,037 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Cargo Box Lights
Easy Clean Floors
Overall Length: 6,066 mm
Curb weight: 3,004 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1