2020 Dodge Durango

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Leather Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Technology Group Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim 50-50 Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Tumble forward rear seats Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km 3rd Row Leg Room: 800 mm Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 981 mm UConnect SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Black aluminum rims Overall height: 1,801 mm Overall Length: 5,110 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,088 mm Wheelbase: 3,042 mm Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm Overall Width: 1,924 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,393 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Curb weight: 2,261 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear Hip Room: 1,088 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 9 Alpine Speakers and Subwoofer

