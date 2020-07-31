With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango.
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.
This ivory tri-coat pearl SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. With that brawny motor it gets 12.7 L/100 km in the city and 9.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this GT gets a better motor, power liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, sport mode, all wheel drive, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic headlights, racetrack LED taillamps, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with more style and comfort than you would believe with an auto dimming rear view mirror, heated leather seats, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel, paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, Uconnect 4, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Uconnect, Sunroof, Technology Group, 9 Alpine Speakers And Subwoofer, Blind-spot/rear Cross-path Detection. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Technology Group
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
50-50 Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Tumble forward rear seats
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
3rd Row Leg Room: 800 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
UConnect
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Black aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,801 mm
Overall Length: 5,110 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,088 mm
Wheelbase: 3,042 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm
Overall Width: 1,924 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,393 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Curb weight: 2,261 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Rear Hip Room: 1,088 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
9 Alpine Speakers and Subwoofer
