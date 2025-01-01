Menu
Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

38,778 KM

Details Description

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12543146

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,778KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9LR167336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U244
  • Mileage 38,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

