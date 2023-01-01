2020 GMC Sierra 2500

$61,029 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 0 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9718168

9718168 Stock #: NTN132A

NTN132A VIN: 1GT19ME75LF170699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NTN132A

Mileage 78,057 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Trailering equipment Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Teen Driver Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Stabilitrak CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims LED Lights Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm TOUCHSCREEN Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm SiriusXM Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm CornerStep GMC Infotainment System Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System Stability controll with anti-roll 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights 4G LTE Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Curb weight: 3,095 kg Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,740 kg Overall Length : 6,352 mm Overall Width : 2,079 mm Overall height: 2,023 mm Wheelbase : 4,037 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.