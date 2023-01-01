$61,029+ tax & licensing
$61,029
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE - Aluminum Wheels
$61,029
+ taxes & licensing
78,057KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9718168
- Stock #: NTN132A
- VIN: 1GT19ME75LF170699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NTN132A
- Mileage 78,057 KM
Vehicle Description
With a trim and body style to fit every need, this adaptable and powerful GMC Sierra HD is ready to overcome all obstacles. This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today in Bracebridge.
The redesigned GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,057 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trailering equipment
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Additional Features
4 door
Stabilitrak
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
SiriusXM
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
CornerStep
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
4G LTE
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 3,095 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,740 kg
Overall Length : 6,352 mm
Overall Width : 2,079 mm
Overall height: 2,023 mm
Wheelbase : 4,037 mm
