With a slick look, a roomy, comfortable interior, and spirited driving dynamics, this 2020 GMC Terrain is hard to pass up. This 2020 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This low mileage SUV has just 17,911 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali Terrain lives up to the iconic name with cooled seats, navigation, Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, memory seats, a vibrating safety alert seat, enhanced suspension, LED headlamps, dual bright exhaust tips, and Denali specific styling for the wheels, lower body trim, and sill plates. Other awesome interior features include leather seats, a heated steering wheel, hands free power liftgate, heated seats, 4G WiFi, remote keyless entry, remote start, active noise cancellation, leather steering wheel, 110V power outlet, and interior accent lighting to keep you comfy while emergency forward braking, pedestrian braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a following distance indicator keeps you safe. Stay connected with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SD card reader, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler! TEXT - (249) 700-5374 CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557 Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Forward Collision Mitigation
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L
Curb weight: 3,801 kg
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
6 USB ports
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.