2020 GMC Terrain

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Width: 1,839 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Forward Collision Mitigation Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall height: 1,661 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning: Active Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L Curb weight: 3,801 kg Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 6 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

