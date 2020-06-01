+ taxes & licensing
705-645-8763
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
+ taxes & licensing
Get up to $6,375 in total discounts, plus no payments for up to 120 days on select new 2020 Grand Cherokee models! Contact us today for more details.
Employee Pricing Plus is on now! Shop now for the best selection and savings on Jeep vehicles!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.
This SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Motivated by that effortless motor it gets 12.7 L/100 km in the city and 9.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition that offers a long list of amazing features, including Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 9 Alpine Speakers. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 833 kms.
To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Jeep/Grand%20Cherokee/Jeep_US%20GrandCherokee_2020.pdf.
View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG1LC221675.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $379.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $11404 / Total Obligation of $78947 ). See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $386 bi-weekly
Payment based on 2.49% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $50,212. Mileage allowance of 24,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
