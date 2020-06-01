2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Proximity Key

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Touch Screen

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood door trim

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Blind Spot Monitor

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Overall Length: 4,821 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 93 L

Rear Leg Room: 980 mm

Overall height: 1,760 mm

Wheelbase: 2,916 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg

Front Head Room: 1,013 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm

Overall Width: 1,943 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 2,098 kg

Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

ParkSense rear reverse sensing system

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

