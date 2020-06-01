Menu
$55,588

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude - Apple CarPlay - $313 B/W

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude - Apple CarPlay - $313 B/W

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$55,588

+ taxes & licensing

  266KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5024466
  Stock #: NJL81
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC304892
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Get up to $6,375 in total discounts, plus no payments for up to 120 days on select new 2020 Grand Cherokee models! Contact us today for more details.

Employee Pricing Plus is on now! Shop now for the best selection and savings on Jeep vehicles!

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.

This SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Motivated by that effortless motor it gets 12.7 L/100 km in the city and 9.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 266 kms.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Jeep/Grand%20Cherokee/Jeep_US%20GrandCherokee_2020.pdf.
View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG6LC304892.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.37 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $9385 / Total Obligation of $64973 ). See dealer for details.


LEASING:

Estimated Lease Payment: $305 bi-weekly
Payment based on 2.49% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $39,761. Mileage allowance of 24,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.


Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Proximity Key
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,821 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 93 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
  • Overall height: 1,760 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,943 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 2,098 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

