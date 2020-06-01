Menu
$70,421

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X - Leather Seats - $396 B/W

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$70,421

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5024469
  • Stock #: NJL8
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBT0LC147792
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Get up to $6,375 in total discounts, plus no payments for up to 120 days on select new 2020 Grand Cherokee models! Contact us today for more details.

Employee Pricing Plus is on now! Shop now for the best selection and savings on Jeep vehicles!

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.

This diamond black crystal pearl SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. Equipped with that muscular motor it gets 12.7 L/100 km in the city and 9.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition that offers a long list of amazing features, including Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 9 Alpine Speakers. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Jeep/Grand%20Cherokee/Jeep_US%20GrandCherokee_2020.pdf.
View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBT0LC147792.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $395.72 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $11890 / Total Obligation of $82311 ). See dealer for details.


LEASING:

Estimated Lease Payment: $402 bi-weekly
Payment based on 2.49% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $52,352. Mileage allowance of 24,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.


Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Aluminum spare wheel rim
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Electric power steering
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,821 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 93 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
  • Overall height: 1,760 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,943 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
  • Curb weight: 2,153 kg
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
  • 9 Alpine Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

