2020 Kia Telluride

- Listing ID: 8011209
- Stock #: MM067a
- VIN: 5XYP3DHC4LG014025
-
Exterior Colour
Everlasting Grey [grey]
-
Interior Colour
Black W/synthetic Leather Seat Trim [black]
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
8
-
Mileage
52,000 KM
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
