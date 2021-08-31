2020 Kia Telluride

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8011209

8011209 Stock #: MM067a

MM067a VIN: 5XYP3DHC4LG014025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey [grey]

Interior Colour Black W/synthetic Leather Seat Trim [black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Rear Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support

