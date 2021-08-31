Beauty meets brawn with this rugged yet refined 2020 Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2020 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2020 Ram 1500.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 35,786 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie has all the luxury you need without breaking the bank. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an Alpine Premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. Leather seats, Laramie badging, memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated and cooled front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job gets. Other features include power folding side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, side mirror courtesy lamps, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rear-view mirror, 115V power outlet, 18 inch aluminum wheels, USB and Aux jacks, and rear-view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alpine Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRT2LN306758.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Alpine Premium Sound System
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
Overall height: 1,969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Curb weight: 2,390 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Wheelbase: 3,899 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
8 USB ports
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm
Overall Length: 6,142 mm
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
