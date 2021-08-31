2020 RAM 1500

$66,950 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

UDA151 VIN: 1C6SRFRT2LN306758

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UDA151

Mileage 35,786 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Alpine Premium Sound System SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg HEATED & COOLED SEATS Overall height: 1,969 mm Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Curb weight: 2,390 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Wheelbase: 3,899 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Proximity Keyless Entry 8 USB ports Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm Overall Length: 6,142 mm 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2

