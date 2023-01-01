Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

103,123 KM

$35,982

+ tax & licensing
$35,982

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$35,982

+ taxes & licensing

103,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392849
  • Stock #: NTP182A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT3LS116113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,123 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Express, with a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 21 highway/15 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 103123 kilometers! Ram 1500 Classic Express Options: This Ram 1500 Classic Express offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Radio: 3.0. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Classic Express at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
POWER REAR WINDOWS
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
26 Gal. Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1710# Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Center hub
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Remote USB Port - Charge Only

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Rear Center Armrest
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
Electronic Shift
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: 3.0
Delete Class IV Receiver Hitch
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media Hub (USB AUX)
ide Impact Beams
Mirrors w/Heating Element
Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
strument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

