2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10392849
- Stock #: NTP182A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT3LS116113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic Express, with a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 21 highway/15 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 103123 kilometers! Ram 1500 Classic Express Options: This Ram 1500 Classic Express offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Radio: 3.0. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Classic Express at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
