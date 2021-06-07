Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2020 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This 2020 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,293 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.4L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers a long list of incredible features. This truck comes with 18 inch wheels, a ton of chrome, a black grille, a class V towing package, 6 speaker sound system and streaming Bluetooth audio, remote keyless entry, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, air conditioning, a rear view camera and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Exterior, Black Grille, Towing Package, Streaming Audio, Cargo Box Lights, Push Button Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DJXLG171286.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Push Button Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 2,019 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 3,785 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 4,536 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,593 mm
Streaming Audio
Overall height: 2,037 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Chrome Exterior
Cargo Box Lights
Curb weight: 3,078 kg
Overall Length: 6,066 mm
