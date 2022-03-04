$97,029+ tax & licensing
$97,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$97,029
+ taxes & licensing
43,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8597504
- Stock #: NTN10A
- VIN: 1GT49PEY9MF165417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Rule the road or rock the job in this heavy duty GMC Sierra 2500HD. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,125 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, rear heated seats, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Multipro Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power pedals
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
REAR HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Dark chrome grille
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Privacy glass: Deep
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trailering equipment
Off-Road Suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Aluminum/sim carbon fibre door trim
Aluminum/sim carbon fibre center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
SiriusXM
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
6 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
LED spot light
Floor mats: Rubber w/carpet inserts front and rear
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
Premium GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand : Premium GMC Infotainment System
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Overall Length : 6,352 mm
Overall Width : 2,079 mm
Overall height: 2,023 mm
Wheelbase : 4,037 mm
Curb weight: 3,108 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,831 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1