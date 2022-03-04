2021 GMC Sierra 2500

$97,029 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 1 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power pedals power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Dark chrome grille Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Trailering equipment Off-Road Suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Aluminum/sim carbon fibre door trim Aluminum/sim carbon fibre center console trim Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Suspension Class: Off-Road Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm SiriusXM Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 6 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights LED spot light Floor mats: Rubber w/carpet inserts front and rear 4G LTE MultiPro Tailgate Premium GMC Infotainment System Audio System Premium Brand : Premium GMC Infotainment System SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2 Overall Length : 6,352 mm Overall Width : 2,079 mm Overall height: 2,023 mm Wheelbase : 4,037 mm Curb weight: 3,108 kg Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,831 kg

