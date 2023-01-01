$66,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Summit - Massaging Seats
Location
45,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9620011
- Stock #: NJN68A
- VIN: 1C4RJKEG6M8152992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At the peak of technology, this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L can take you to any mountain peak with comfort and connectivity. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This SUV has 45,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Summit. Stepping up to this Grand Cherokee L Summit is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, Nappa leather heated and cooled seats with massaging function, exclusive aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, Quadra-Lift air suspension, a larger 10.1 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10 Alpine speakers, SiriusXM, and a leather heated steering wheel. Stay safely on the road with every bell and whistle including a 360 aerial view camera, EyeSight forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, highway assist system, lane keep assist, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot detection. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, remote vehicle start, split folding rear seats, voice activated climate control plus Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability thanks to its Quadra-Trac all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Massaging Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKEG6M8152992.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Metal-look grille
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Massaging Seats
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Multi-link front suspension
4 door
Navigation
Park Assist
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Active suspension
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Aluminum/genuine wood door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall height: 1,816 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
3rd Row Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,458 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
UConnect
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,039 kg
Overall Width: 1,979 mm
Led Headlights
Dual rear air conditioning zones
360 Camera
Manual child safety locks
Automated exterior parking camera
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm
Curb weight: 2,307 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,504 mm
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,090 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Automated reverse sensing system
Front exterior parking camera with washer
CommandView Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SiriusXM w/360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,396 L
Overall Length : 5,204 mm
Wheelbase : 3,091 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 770 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Cross Path Detection
Feature : 12 USB ports
Satellite Radio : SiriusXM w/360L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intersection Collision Assist
