2021 RAM 1500 Classic

30,678 KM

Details Description Features

$45,982

+ tax & licensing
$45,982

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$45,982

+ taxes & licensing

30,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520811
  • Stock #: NTP174A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT0MS536096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,678 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, with a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 21 highway/15 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 30678 kilometers! Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Options: This Ram 1500 Classic Warlock offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, GPS Antenna Input, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, grated Voice Command w/Bluetooth. Safety options include Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Airbag Occupancy Sensor. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Classic Warlock at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
Armrests w/Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Rotary Shifter-Black
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
26 Gal. Fuel Tank
1710# Maximum Payload
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Fixed rear window
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Center hub
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Electronic Shift
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
Charge Only Remote USB Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Wheels: 20 x 9 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE)
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
grated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
ide Impact Beams
Mirrors w/Heating Element
strument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Muskoka Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

