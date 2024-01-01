$48,950+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U105
- Mileage 30,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763