Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

2022 RAM 1500

30,850 KM

Details

$48,950

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$48,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,850KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT9NN351012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U105
  • Mileage 30,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-XXXX

705-645-8763

$48,950

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2022 RAM 1500