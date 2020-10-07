Menu
2004 Ford Focus

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$995

+ tax & licensing
$995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

905-551-2886

2004 Ford Focus

2004 Ford Focus

ZTS

2004 Ford Focus

ZTS

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

905-551-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$995

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6131394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

would make a good winter car,sold as is car was sitting for a while. rockers have rust and damage drivers side rear door/quarter.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

905-551-2886

