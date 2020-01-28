2010 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

very clean car, 2.4 ltr,sunroof,leather,and all the bells, premium pkg, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty, need help with financing no problem call 905-551-2886

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.