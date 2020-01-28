Menu
2010 Dodge Caliber

Uptown

2010 Dodge Caliber

Uptown

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

905-551-2886

Sale Price

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574790
  • VIN: 1b3cb9hb0ad637080
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

very clean car, 2.4 ltr,sunroof,leather,and all the bells, premium pkg, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty, need help with financing no problem call 905-551-2886

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

