2010 Ford F-150

413,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,333

+ tax & licensing
$3,333

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

905-551-2886

XLT

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

413,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6649382
  • VIN: 1ftex1e83afb71281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 413,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 ford super cab,4x4, runs and drives ticking noise coming from the motor,4x4 seems to engage, rockers rusty at the rear door, the tailgate is damaged but still opens and closes, front bumper damage, roof rust at the windshield, very dirty needs major clean up. as is special.

Vehicle Features

xtr
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

