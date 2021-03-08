2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-551-2886
78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2
905-551-2886
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2010 ford super cab,4x4, runs and drives ticking noise coming from the motor,4x4 seems to engage, rockers rusty at the rear door, the tailgate is damaged but still opens and closes, front bumper damage, roof rust at the windshield, very dirty needs major clean up. as is special.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2