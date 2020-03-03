Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

905-551-2886

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749390
  • Stock #: p293
  • VIN: 1g1zd5eu8bf374269
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

very clean car, carfax clean no accidents,2.4 ltr, loaded need help with financing no problem,call 905-551-2886

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Active suspension
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection

