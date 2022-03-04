Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 2500

270,000 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

3/4 TON DIESEL LARAMIE-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 6.7L - CUMMINS TURBO.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. POWER SUNROOF..

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

3/4 TON DIESEL LARAMIE-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 6.7L - CUMMINS TURBO.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. POWER SUNROOF..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L - V6 - CUMMINS - HIGH OUTPUT - OHV 24 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE    
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB    
SHORT-BOX    
RUNNING BOARDS      
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT   
TRAILER BRAKE    
LEATHER INTERIOR  
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL    
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY      
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM/CD PLAYER  
AUX INPUT    
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA     
REAR HEATED SEATS       
POWER REAR WINDOW    
POWER SUNROOF     
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS      
FOG LIGHTS      
KEYLESS ENTRY     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

