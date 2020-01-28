Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

905-551-2886

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574646
  • Stock #: p395
  • VIN: 2gkflrek6c6110857
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

nice awd,lubrico warranty 3mnt/5000km powertrain ,loaded,need help with financing no problem, call 905-551-2886

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

2010 Ford Focus SEL
 142,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Equin...
 132,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Avala...
 209,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

78 Bridge St, Bradford, ON L3Z 3H2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-551-XXXX

(click to show)

905-551-2886

Send A Message