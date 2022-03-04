Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

LOADED SLT-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. POWER SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER PEDALS..

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

LOADED SLT-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. POWER SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER PEDALS..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8575160
  Stock #: FG447606 - #114
  VIN: 3GTU2VEC0FG447606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # FG447606 - #114
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L - V8 - OHV 16 VALVE - VORTEC ENGINE          
4X4 SYSTEM       
CREW-CAB         
SHORT BOX       
RUNNING BOARDS     
TONNEAU COVER       
TRACTION CONTROL          
TOW SUPPORT         
TRAILER BRAKE        
LEATHER INTERIOR         
HEATED FRONT SEATS        
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY        
AM/FM/CD PLAYER          
AUX INPUT      
USB CONNECTION         
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM          
REVERSE PARKING AID        
BACK-UP CAMERA          
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
POWER SUNROOF    
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS     
KEYLESS ENTRY           
FOG LIGHTS      
ON-STAR          
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL                  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

