2015 Nissan Juke

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10119126

10119126 Stock #: FT565261 - #33

FT565261 - #33 VIN: JN8AF5MVXFT565261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.