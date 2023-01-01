Menu
2015 Nissan Juke

88,000 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SV-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.6L - DOHC.. PURE-DRIVE-PACKAGE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10119126
  • Stock #: FT565261 - #33
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXFT565261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE       
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
PURE-DRIVE-PERFORMANCE-PACKAGE     
CLOTH INTERIOR   
AM/FM/CD PLAYER   
AUX INPUT      
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA  
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY   
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION        
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

