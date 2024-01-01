2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L - V6 - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE      <br />ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     <br />OFF-ROAD-MODE-PACKAGE      <br />LEATHER-INTERIOR   <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS     <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL    <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    <br />NAVIGATION SYSTEM    <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   <br />USB CONNECTION    <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA   <br />POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF    <br />POWER LIFT TAILGATE     <br />TRACTION CONTROL     <br />KEYLESS ENTRY    <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     <br />FOG LIGHTS     <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUX-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. POWER TAILGATE..

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUX-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. POWER TAILGATE..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 11369675
  2. 11369675
  3. 11369675
  4. 11369675
  5. 11369675
  6. 11369675
  7. 11369675
  8. 11369675
  9. 11369675
  10. 11369675
  11. 11369675
  12. 11369675
  13. 11369675
  14. 11369675
  15. 11369675
  16. 11369675
  17. 11369675
  18. 11369675
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGEF9BP1FD005174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE      
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
OFF-ROAD-MODE-PACKAGE      
LEATHER-INTERIOR   
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL    
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA   
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF    
POWER LIFT TAILGATE     
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY    
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
FOG LIGHTS     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford F-550 WORK READY XL-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 6.7L - POWER STROKE DIESEL.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. HYDRAULIC-DUMP-BOX.. TRAILER BRAKE.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2020 Ford F-550 WORK READY XL-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 6.7L - POWER STROKE DIESEL.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. HYDRAULIC-DUMP-BOX.. TRAILER BRAKE.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. 57,000 KM $81,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.5L - DOHC.. SPORT-MODE.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER SUNROOF.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.5L - DOHC.. SPORT-MODE.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER SUNROOF.. 45,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2001 BMW Z3 FUN-TO-DRIVE ROADSTER-COUPE-MODEL 2 PASSENGER 2.5L - V6.. CONVERTIBLE-SOFT-TOP.. LEATHER.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2001 BMW Z3 FUN-TO-DRIVE ROADSTER-COUPE-MODEL 2 PASSENGER 2.5L - V6.. CONVERTIBLE-SOFT-TOP.. LEATHER.. KEYLESS ENTRY.. 91,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Touareg