2016 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE     <br />4X4 SYSTEM    <br />CREW-CAB   <br />SHORT-BOX   <br />RUNNING BOARDS      <br />TONNEAU COVER      <br />TRACTION CONTROL    <br />TOW SUPPORT    <br />TRAILER BRAKE     <br />CLOTH INTERIOR   <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS    <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY      <br />AM/FM/CD PLAYER   <br />AUX INPUT     <br />USB CONNECTION      <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA     <br />ON-STAR     <br />KEYLESS ENTRY  <br />FOG LIGHTS     <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL    <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

174,000 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

GREAT VALUE SLE-EDITION 6 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

GREAT VALUE SLE-EDITION 6 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC6GG191791

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # GG191791 - #93
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
2016 GMC Sierra 1500