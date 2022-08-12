Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

114,000 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

3/4 TON SLE-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-FOOT-BOX.. TRAILER BRAKE.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: GF173748 - #106
  • VIN: 1GT12SE88GF173748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.6L - V8 - DURAMAX - OHV 16 VALVE DIESEL ENGINE     
ALLISON TRANSMISSION     
4X4 SYSTEM      
CREW-CAB     
6.6"-FOOT-BOX     
RUNNING BOARDS    
TRACTION CONTROL    
TOW SUPPORT    
TRAILER BRAKE     
LEATHER INTERIOR     
HEATED FRONT SEATS      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
AM/FM/CD PLAYER      
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
KEYLESS ENTRY     
ON-STAR     
FOG LIGHTS      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

