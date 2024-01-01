2016 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
2.0L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      <br />FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     <br />DRIVE-MODE-PACKAGE      <br />CLOTH INTERIOR    <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS      <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />AM/FM/CD PLAYER      <br />AUX INPUT     <br />USB CONNECTION       <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     <br />REVERSE PARKING AID      <br />BACK-UP CAMERA       <br />BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-PACKAGE     <br />TRACTION CONTROL      <br />KEYLESS ENTRY     <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      <br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

146,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

POWER EQUIPPED SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. HEATED SEATS.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

2016 Hyundai Tucson

POWER EQUIPPED SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. HEATED SEATS.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 11439824
  2. 11439824
  3. 11439824
  4. 11439824
  5. 11439824
  6. 11439824
  7. 11439824
  8. 11439824
  9. 11439824
  10. 11439824
  11. 11439824
  12. 11439824
  13. 11439824
  14. 11439824
  15. 11439824
  16. 11439824
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J33A40GU086181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GU086181 - #18
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
DRIVE-MODE-PACKAGE      
CLOTH INTERIOR    
HEATED FRONT SEATS      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
AM/FM/CD PLAYER      
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA       
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-PACKAGE     
TRACTION CONTROL      
KEYLESS ENTRY     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2016 Hyundai Tucson