2016 Kia Soul

88,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

GREAT KM'S EX-GDI-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. ACTIVE-ECO-MODE.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9301945
  • Stock #: G7354008 - #36
  • VIN: KNDJP3A51G7354008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE    
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM    
ACTIVE-ECO-MODE-PACKAGE     
DRIVE-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE    
LEATHER INTERIOR     
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
UVO-TECHNOLOGY     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
AUX INPUT      
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

